Nora Riffe

Nora Bernice Ruggles Riffe, 99, of South Shore, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Ashland Community Hospice.
She was born March 23, 1922, in Greenup, a daughter of the late Alva and Martha Fyffe Ruggles.
Left behind to cherish her memory are one son, Bobby (Judy) Riffe of Quincy; two daughters, Brenda Vaughn of South Shore, and Donna (Tim) Cornett of Fisherville; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Many other family and friends will sadly miss her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Fields Riffe, in 2004; one daughter, Carolyn Riffe Sizemore; a son-in-law, Amos Vaughn; three brothers and three sisters.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore with Roger Clark officiating.
Burial will follow in Riffe Family Cemetery at Greenup. Visitation will be Sunday from Noon until the funeral hour.
The family would like to thank Ashland Community Hospice staff for the wonderful care they give Nora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101.
Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required.
