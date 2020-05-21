Newt Adkins, 74, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday evening, May 20, 2020, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
He was born July 31, 1945, in Montgomery County, a son of the late Pete and Virgie McCleese Adkins.
Newt was of the Christian Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Newt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Stevenson Adkins; four sons, Scott Adkins and Kip Adkins (Tara), of Tollesboro, Troy Adkins of Black Oak, and Todd Adkins of Vanceburg; one daughter, Kim Adkins of West Portsmouth, Ohio; two sisters, his twin, Ada Swogger of Masury, Ohio, and Velva Armstrong of Garrison; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jody Adkins, and ten siblings.
A private visitation and service will be Monday, May 25, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Chris Lawhun officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Troy Adkins, Scott Adkins, Corey Adkins, Kip Adkins, Todd Adkins, Seth Adkins, and Pete Durman. Kim Adkins will serve as an honorary pallbearer.