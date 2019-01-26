Nelson D. Kegley, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born at Stricklett February 5, 1939, to the late Willard and Verna May Howell Kegley.
Nelson retired from Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, where he had worked as a forklift operator for 30 years. After his retirement from Ford, he worked alongside his brother, Howard, in siding. He loved playing cards every Friday night with his brothers and sisters, and liked playing practical jokes on them and the family. He was a member of Petersville Church of God where he was a very active member and served on the board of directors of the church.
He loved his children and adored his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Wilma Russell Kegley, whom he married November 18, 1996, in Vanceburg; his children, Debbie Kegley and her companion, Tom, of Campton, Dana (Walt) Moore and Christopher (Deanna) Kegley, both of New London, Ohio, Della Logan and Tammy Stacy of Flemingsburg, and Travis Stacy of Wallingford; the mother of his children, Helen Kegley; sisters, June (Clarence Mack) McClung of Wallingford, Lorene Howard of Vanceburg, and Sharon Arnett of Mt. Carmel; brothers, Glen W. Kegley of Vanceburg, Eldon (Mary) Kegley of Wallingford, Delmar (Anna) Kegley of Sharpsburg, Gary Kegley of Elyria, Ohio, Roger (Kathy) Kegley of Foxport, Howard (Paula) Kegley of Beechburg, Bradley (Sharon) Kegley of Tollesboro, and Wade Kegley of Mt. Carmel; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Kegley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Petersville Church of God with Bro. Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in McEldowney Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.
