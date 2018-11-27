Nellie Frances McKenzie, 81, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of South Shore, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born at Garrison, May 29, 1937, a daughter of the late Ezra Hamilton and Mae Alexander Hamilton.
Survivors include three daughters Theresa Stacy of Lucasville, Ohio, Penny (Mike) Blagg of South Shore, and Cindy (Joe) Trammell of San Angelo, Texas; one son Charlie (Kim) McKenzie of Tennessee; one brother Theodore Lewis of Columbus, Ohio; one sister Arzetta (Pud) Carpenter of Firebrick; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert McKenzie, who passed away in 1991; and one son Robert Ray McKenzie.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Anthony Esposito officiating.
Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens at South Portsmouth.
Friends may call at Roberson Funeral Home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services.