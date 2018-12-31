Nellie Lou Smith, 72, of Mt.Vernon, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
She was born May 1, 1946, at Glenn Springs, a daughter of the late Elmo and Alma Carrington Mawk.
She was a retired business owner, enjoyed fishing, sewing, watching the Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats, flower arranging, spending time with her grandchildren, cutting up, listening to music and dancing, shopping for antiques, and was a member of the Eastern star, the Senior Citizens Center, and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Leslie Smith Rigsby (Dennis) of Mt.Vernon; two grandchildren, Cody Edward Kirby, and Hunter Rigsb; one brother, Frank Mawk; and four sisters, Alice Hook, Pat Cropper, Shirley Porter, and Anna Faye Cropper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Smith; a brother, John Mawk; and one sister, Lisa Kaye.
A graveside service will be at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Cox Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon.