Rebecca Myrtle Hutchinson Hardeman, 101, of Laurel Road, Vanceburg, passed away Saturday morning, December 15, 2018, at the home of her son.
She was born April 17, 1917, in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Martin and Lillie Lovejoy Hutchinson.
Myrtle attended Bald Point Church and Mountain Top Church, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, traveling, family get togethers and spending time with her family.
Myrtle is survived by six sons, Delbert Hardeman (Doris) of Vanceburg, Charles Hardeman (Patti) of Macon, Illinois, Roger Hardeman (Carolyn) of Vanceburg, Larry Hardeman (Trisha) of Carthage, Indiana, Jackie Hardeman (Kay) of Maysville and Keith Hardeman (Tammy) of Farmers; three daughters, Bonnie Nolen of Xenia, Ohio, Sheila Terry (Stan) of Ashland and Dawn Hardeman of Maysville; 27 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Lois Hardeman of Bardstown and Wanda Hardeman of Vanceburg; and a special niece, Eliza “Billie” Clark of Florida. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Hardeman; three sons, Glendel Hardeman, Robert “Bob” Hardeman and Billy Joe Hardeman; one daughter, Betty Rucker; one grandson, Tony Hardeman; 10 brothers, Johnny Hutchinson, Thurman Hutchinson, Garland Hutchinson, Anderson Hutchinson, Richard Hutchinson, Ray Hutchinson, Lafe Moore, Carl Moore, Ernest Hutchinson and Claude Hutchinson; and three sisters, Maggie Mosley, Nellie Chaffins and Dova Bunting.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Camp Dix with Bro. Ronnie Enix and Bro. John Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, and after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 7975 Lower Kinney Road at Camp Dix.
Myrtle’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.