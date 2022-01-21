Helen Rizzo

Helen Lou Rizzo, 69, of Vanceburg, passed away at her home Thursday, January 20, 2022.
She was born at Vanceburg on July 20, 1952, a daughter of the late Ignazio George and Mildred Clark Rizzo.
Lou was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Vanceburg. She loved doing her crafts, in which she took great pride. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Left to cherish Lou’s memories are a daughter, Cassie Abbott (Beth Garrison) of Maysville; a son, Tony (Theresa) Rizzo of Vanceburg; one sister, Carolyn Sue Martin of Stanford; grandchildren, Kelsey Rizzo, Logan (Morgan) Cooper, Mykaela Bevins, AJ Rizzo, and Phoenix Rizzo; great-grandson, Jonah Cooper; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews along with other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Danny Steele.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday January 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Young celebrant. Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at a later date.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ion Center, 111 Third Street, Maysville, KY 41056.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.