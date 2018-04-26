Minnie Moore McCane, 78, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville after an extended illness. Her family was by her side.
Minnie was born at Tollesboro on September 3, 1939, to the late Clarence and Christina Toller Moore. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She served as a caretaker for Comprehend Systems caring for individuals with disabilities.
Minnie was a member of Clarksburg Christian Church and loved cooking for her family and friends. She was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed babysitting for families giving the same love and compassion as if they were her own. Family was everything to Minnie.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 61 years, James “Tom” McCane of Vanceburg; six sons, Mark (Sherry) McCane, Greg McCane, Jeff (Michelle) McCane, and Chris McCane, all of Vanceburg, Keith McCane of Morehead, and Steve (Cindy) McCane of Mt. Sterling; two brothers, Rob Moore of Tollesboro, and Leslie (Shirley) Moore of Vanceburg; three sisters, Louise (Bruce) Thoroughman of Vanceburg, Alma (Newell) Thomas of Vanceburg, and Lena Hughes of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Anthony McCane, Autum (Drew) Smith, Devin McCane, Eric Poynter, Dalton McCane, Zachary McCane, Kaleb McCane, and Sydney McCane; and 13 great-grandchildren, Drey, Kemp, Reece, Finn, Piper, Cruz, Kash, Ethan, Emely, Tegan, Korbyn, Jase, and Brantley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin McCane and Kyle McCane; four sisters, Virgina Ruark, Juanita Lykins, Martha Brovard, and Wilma Williams; three brothers, Elmo Moore, Harold Moore, and Eugene Moore; and three grandchildren, Jacob, Misty, and Jared.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Clarksburg Christian Church with Pastor Barry Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of services Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Marc Anthony McCane, Drey, Devin, Eric Poynter, Dalton, Zachary, and Kaleb.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.