Minnette Willison

Minnette Wright Willison, 101, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 2, 2019.
She was the widow of Hermann “Scrappy” Willison.
Mrs. Willison was born November 3, 1918, in Lewis County to the late John Albert and Anna Marie Tully Wright. She was a graduate of Tollesboro High School.
Survivors include her daughters-in-law, Judy Willison and Debbie Willison; her grandchildren, Albert (Ronda) Willison of Tuscon, Arizona, Angela (Dave) Dashner of Sebastian, Florida, Gail (Scott) Gusweiler of Georgetown, Ohio, Kelly Clodfelter of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and William (Stephanie) Willison Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Albert “Scrappy” Willison and William “Billy” Willison; two brothers, Damon Wright and Mack Wright; and a sister, Ada Kennen.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Rev. James Rawlings and Kirby Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Maysville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Seddon Methodist Church in Maysville.