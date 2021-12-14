Michael Stanton

Michael F. Stanton, 41, of Vanceburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 10, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Michael was born at Louisville on December 15, 1979, a son of Joseph and Linda Beckett Stanton.
Michael was a mechanic and farmer. He enjoyed working on his vehicles.
In addition to his parents, who reside at Vanceburg, survivors include three sons, Austin Stanton and Bradley Stanton of Augusta, and Jaydden Stanton of Vanceburg; one brother, Joseph A. (Billie Dawn) Stanton of Vanceburg; one sister, Patricia (Marvin) Toller of Brooksville; and a very special friend, Christina Lykins of Tollesboro. Many other relatives and friends also survive who will mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Stanton; his paternal grandmother, Anna Stanton; and his maternal grandmother, Lillie Beckett.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Doug Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Stanton Family Cemetery at Concord.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Osburn, Derrick Osburn, Marvin Toller, Robert Osburn, Matthew Stanton, Austin Stanton, Bradley Stanton, and Tyler Ashcraft. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaydden Stanton and Richard Osburn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.