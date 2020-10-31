Michael Stamm, 69, of Wallingford, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.
Michael was born at Vanceburg on April 20, 1951, a son of Doris Watson Stamm of Wallingford and the late John Stamm.
Michael was a lifelong member and a minister at Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He also was an avid farmer. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Lewis County High School. After high school, Michael attended railroad school in Georgia. He loved spending time with his draft horses. Michael loved his family especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish Michael’s memories are his mother; his wife of 50 years, whom he married April 18, 1970, Barbara Moore Stamm; three sons, Brian (Kendra) Stamm, Phillip Stamm (Crystal Dyer), and Chad (Marcetta) Stamm, all of Wallingford; three sisters, Connie Shaw of Mt. Sterling, Vicky Joiner of Columbiana, Alabama, and Sherry Werhle of Lexington; one brother, Randy Stamm of Vanceburg; and four grandchildren, Dalton, Haylee, Samantha, and Arlis.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Monte Lewis Stamm.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Esham Cemetery with Bro. Joe Watson officiating. Burial will follow.
Pallbearers will be Chad Stamm, Brian Stamm, Phillip Stamm, Dalton Stamm, Jerrod Gilbert, and Dennis Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be Haylee Stamm, Samantha Stamm, and Arlis Stamm.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we asked that masks be worn and everyone practice social distancing.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.