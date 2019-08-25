Mary “Maxine” Bryant, 82, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday evening, August 23, 2019, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.
She was born October 27, 1936, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Edward Morton and Stella Lee Thomas Bryant.
Maxine was a member of the CrossPointe Church in Tollesboro. She enjoyed cooking, collecting angels and spending time with her family and friends.
Maxine is survived by one sister, Louanna “Tootsie” White of Tollesboro; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold “Skip” Bryant and Dewey Bryant; and four sisters, Avil Frazier, Matilda “Tee” Harrison, Betty Jo Rayburn and Helena Bryant.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Mackenzie Bennett and Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to CrossPointe Church, 4122 West KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189.