Matthew Wright

Matthew Daniel Wright, 38, of Garrison, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the home of a friend at in Vanceburg.
He was born July 24, 1983, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of Daniel Wright of Garrison, and Stephany and Michael Young Blevins of Garrison.
Matthew enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his companion, Jessica Bare; two brothers, Brandon Wright and Joshua (Megan) Blevins of Garrison; one sister, Amanda Blevins (Dustin Bickmeyer) of Tollesboro; his maternal grandparents, Ottis and Devonia Wright, and Willie Eugene and Sandee Young; two nieces, Ellie Grace Bickmeyer and Addison Bickmeyer; and a nephew, Kaiden Michael Blevins. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a host of other family members and friends also survive who will sadly mourn his passing.
Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Estill and Ollie Wright.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Horsley Cemetery at Garrison with Bro. Jon Cox officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home of Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.