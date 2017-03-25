Mary R. Smith, 86, of Tollesboro, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017, at Kenton Station Hospice of Hope in Maysville with her family by her side
Mary was born in Vanceburg November 29, 1930, to the late Hammond and Alta Howell Nichols. Mary was a homemaker and loved to garden and can her harvest. Mary loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Vanceburg Church of God, recently moving her membership to Petersville Church of God.
Survivors include four daughters, Rayna Clark, Karla Klover, Sharon Scott and Rebecca (Steven) Moore, all of Tollesboro; two sons, Jason (Michelle) Smith of Vanceburg and Mark A. (Donita P. ) Scott of Tucson, Arizona; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her first husband Raymond Scott; her second husband Ithel Smith; a son, Michael Scott; five brothers, Herbert Nichols, Erman Nichols, Dallas Nichols, Ellsworth Nichols, and Leonard Nichols; and a great-granddaughter, Kayla Hope Carroll.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg Pastor Milt Stanfield officiating. Burial will follow in Black Oak Cemetery.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Blake, Jakeob Klover, Michael Scott, Zachary McCane and James Wright.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.