Mary Jo Simpson, 96 of Vanceburg, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Simpson was the widow of Roger Newton Simpson, who died in 1986.
She was a member of Cottageville Mission Church, where she had taught Sunday School and also served as Missionary President, a member of the Tollesboro Homemaker’s and had served as a volunteer for Tollesboro Christian School.
Mary Jo was born in Dunkirk, Indiana on January 31, 1922, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Ann Beatrice.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Veronica Mullen (Joe) of Vanceburg; other numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Beatrice of Indiana; her special friend, Regina Boggs of Vanceburg; and her special pastor, Jamie Mitchell Vanceburg; and her Son and Lord, George Calvert of Tollesboro.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jack Simpson; and her daughter, Ethel Wilson; and also by three brothers.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville with Pastor Jamie Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Joe Mullen, Creighton Simpson, Devon Sweet, Dustin Wilson, Kelly Denton, Christopher Himes and Matthew Dyer.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to World Gospel Mission, 3783 East State Road 18, Marion, IN 46952.
