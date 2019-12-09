Mary Collins

Mary Beth Collins, 57, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Mary was born in Ashland July 11, 1962, a daughter of the late Leonard E. and Bonnie Jo Johnson Nelson.
Mary had worked for the Powell County School District and, most recently, for the Lewis County School District as a teacher and bookkeeper. She was a mother to many and was an avid sports fan, especially in her children’s activities.
Left to cherish Marys’ memories are her husband of 30 years, David Collins, whom she married April 1, 1989, in Greenup; one daughter, Stefanie Collins of Raceland; two sons, Tyler (Amanda) White of Clay City, and Cory Collins of Boston, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Zoey Quinn White and Grayson White.
At the family’s request, there will be no service for Mary Beth Collins.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.