Marvin Eugene Ormes, 66, of Tollesboro, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at his home.
Marvin was born in Maysville November 9, 1951, to the late Marvin Lee and Betty Jordan Ormes.
A member of Petersville Church of God, Marvin had been employed at Technotrim and Jockey in Maysville and was owner and operator of Ormes and Ormes Home Improvement.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Opal King Ormes; his son, Kevin (Julie) Ormes of Minerva; two daughters, Patricia Morgan of Vanceburg, Carla (Randy) Reichardt of Marion, Ohio; one step-son, Donnie King of Tollesboro; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Reichardt, Katie King and Caitlyn Saunders; five grandsons, Jerrett Reichardt, Michael Applegate, Patrick Applegate, David King and Chris Saunders; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 5, 2018, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Bro. Milt Stanfield and Bro. Ronnie Wallingford officiating. Burial will follow in Mineer Family Cemetery at Mud Lick.
Pallbearers will be Michael Applegate, Patrick Applegate, Jerrett Reichardt, Randy Reichardt, Chris Saunders and Doug Reese.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 4, 2018, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggesgted to Crosspoint Community Church or Petersville Church of God.