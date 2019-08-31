Margie Jamison

Margie Green Jamison, 83, of Garrison, passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 10, 1936, in Greenup County, a daughter of the late Homer and Dorothy Horsley Green.
Margie was a member of Quincy Church of Christ and worked until her retirement as a cook. She enjoyed going to church and the senior citizens meetings, loafing, eating out, taking care of her cats and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Margie is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Renee McCane of Vanceburg, and Georgeann and William Leslie Kamer of Tollesboro; four grandchildren, Devin McCane (Christina), Ethan Kamer (Amber), Parker Kamer, and Katelyn Kamer (Gage Yates); two brothers, Howard Green of Columbus, Ohio, and Ron Green (Rose) of Greenup; and one sister, Shirley Bowling (Curt) of Troy, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members, church family and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Tifton “Tip” Jamison; one grandson, Jared McCane; two brothers, Homer Green and Dennis Green; and one sister, Evelyn Green.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Quincy Church of Christ with Bro. William Kamer, Bro. Calvin Green and Bro. Danny Bentley officiating. Burial will follow in Jamison Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Quincy Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be Devin McCane, Ethan Kamer, Parker Kamer, Calvin Green, Donald Stamper, and Gage Yates.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison is caring for all arrangements.