Margaret Tully

Margaret Francis Highfield Tully, 66, of Garrison, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.
She was born April 4, 1954, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Bruce and Lillian Mason Highfield.
Margaret attended East Fork Church and she was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marvin “Hoss” Tully Sr.; two sons, Marvin Tully Jr. (Tiffany) of Robertson County, and Tony Tully (Mary Ann) of Vanceburg; three daughters, Annette Applegate (Jerry) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Marie Kilgore (Kendall) of Firebrick, and Tina Tully (Will) of Garrison; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bubby Highfield of Vanceburg, Kenny Highfield Sr. of Robertson County, and Ray Highfield of Bracken County; and five sisters, Annie Penrod, Opal Truesdell, and Joy Nolder, all of Vanceburg, Katie Bess and Della Kabler, all of Mason County. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she as preceded in death by one daughter, Joni Tully; one grandson, Chris Mineer; one brother, June Bug Highfield; and three sisters, Lisa Marie Highfield, Jennie Truesdell, and Connie Mason.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Bruce Heller officiating. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be John Mineer, Tyler Hunt, Cole Cooper, Bailey Tully, Blake Kilgore, and Will Thoroughman.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.