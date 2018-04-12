Lucille Grigson, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her home with her family by her side following an extended illness.
Lucille was born in Lewis County, June 17, 1921, to the late Robert and Hiley Truesdell Wills. She was a homemaker, farmer and her hobby was quilting. She was a member of the Concord Christian Holiness Church. She was a member of Star St. Mary’s Chapter 405 since 1963.
Surviving Lucille are two sons, Lovell (Sue) Grigson and John (Eva) Grigson both of Vanceburg; one brother, Willie (Betty) Wills of Vanceburg; daughter-in-law, Ava Grigson; and son-in-law, Jim Gillispie. Eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren who will also mourn her passing.
Preceding Lucille in death besides her parents were her husband, Hubert Grigson in 1994; a daughter, Carolyn Gillispie; son, Gary Grigson; sisters, Opal McClurg, Bessie Bayless, and Rosie Ramsey; brothers, Alfred and Lawrence Wills; and a grandson, Ronnie Gillispie.
Funeral services will be held Friday April 13, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 2nd Street, Vanceburg with Bro. Mike Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Maysville.
Visitation will be Thursday April 12, 2018, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers for Lucille Grigson will be Tylor Saunders, Brandon Saunders, Dominic Everman, Alex Everman, Jared Grigson, and Parker Stewart. Honorary pallbearers are Matt Ginn, Darrion Grigson, and John Grigson Jr.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com