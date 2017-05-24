Lovell Pauline Herrington, 85, of Maysville, passed away Sunday May 21, 2017, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.
Mrs. Herrington was born June 4, 1931, in Lewis County to the late Frank and Dorothy Alice Pollitt Kielman. She was a 27 year employee of Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
Survivors include her three daughters, Betty Maupin of Lexington, Linda Wallingford of Maysville, and Jeanie Cummins of Butler; a sister Ruby Kegley of Florida; a brother Frank “Junior” Keilman Jr. of Lewis County; five grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her faithful care-givers, Mindy, Tiffany, Kathleen, Alberta, Tabitha and Gwen, who were so good to her and greatly appreciated by her family.
Services for Lovell Pauline Herrington will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville with Rev. Kevin Bice officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.