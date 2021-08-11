Louis “Crazyhorse” Renchen

Louis Wayne “Crazyhorse” Renchen, 68, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, watching TV, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by one son, Anthony Renchen of Tollesboro, and one sister, Connie Dunbar of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Wilma Penrod Renchen, and one brother, Billy Ray Renchen.
Arrangements are incomplete at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.