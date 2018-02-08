Lorene Mackey Rice, 99, of Maysville, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Lorene was born in Jacktown on April 26, 1918, to the late Thomas and Hazel McCann Mackey. Lorene was a Homemaker. She was class Valedictorian of her graduating class from Vanceburg High School. She was a student her entire life, reading everything and anything she could. Lorene was a member of the Eastern Star where she served as worthy grand matron numerous times through the years.
Lorene lived on a farm most of her life with her husband in Tollesboro, Kentucky until 2006 when they moved to Maysville. She had a tremendous command of the political world and could Identify anyone in the political scene. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Tollesboro.
Surviving Lorene are a daughter, Jennifer Rice of Atlanta, Georgia; four sons, Dr. Mike (Alice) Rice of Ewing, Jon S. (Teresa) Rice and Kevin (Carol) Rice both of Atlanta and Dr. Jefferey (Linda) Rice of Lexington; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren also survive.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Benjamin Harrison Rice Jr., to whom she was married 76 years; three brothers and four sisters.
Services will be Friday, February 9, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Dr. Michael Rice officiating.