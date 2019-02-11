Lonnie “Jack” Stone, 68, of Garrison, passed away Sunday evening, February 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 3, 1950, in Lewis County, a son of the late Lonnie Clyde “Bud” and Bertha Horsley Stone.
Jack enjoyed working on lawnmowers, tractors, and chainsaws, and spending time with his family.
Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Naomi Edington Stone; three sons, Robert Stone of Garrison, Keith Stone (Neka) of Flemingsburg, and Kelly Stone of Morehead; one brother, Donald Stone (Phyllis) of Garrison; and two grandchildren. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Stella Kimbler.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Clarence Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Maddy Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.