Linda Sue Evans, 72, of Owenton, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her home. Her family was by her side.
Linda was born at Vanceburg July 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Clifford Sartin Jr. and Frieda Imogene Gilkison Sartin. She was an administrative assistant for Farm Bureau for 22 years and had worked for ReMax Real Estate and Conley Real Estate in Winchester. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Alum City Chapter 222. She and Fred attended First Christian Church of Owenton.
Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She adored her grandchildren, especially her great-granddaughter, the newest addition. She was always ready to go shopping and to yard sales. She loved traveling and decorating around the home.
Left to cherish Linda Sue’s memories are her husband of 55 years, Fred Evans, whom she married March 19, 1966, in Vanceburg; two daughters, Jennifer Caudill (Bryan Jones) of Owenton and Erika (Tony) Richardson of Tampa, Florida; a sister, Gail Underwood (Ronnie) of Vanceburg; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Several nieces, nephews, and other family members also survive who will mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Mesner.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tim Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Evan Rhodus, Sam Bond, Joseph Evans, Johnathan Caudill, Joshua Caudill, and Joshua Kirschbaum. Roman Conely will be an honorary pallbearer.
