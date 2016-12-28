Linda Kay Johnson, 72, of South Shore, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at her home.
She was born in Letitia on September 8, 1944, a daughter of the late Albert Lybrook and Nida Hardin Lybrook. Linda was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include four sons, Bary (Mary) Hardin of Garrison, Eric (Bobby) Hardin-Miller of Proctorville, Ohio, Roger Hardin of South Shore, and Shannon (Cathy) Johnson of Wurtland; three daughters, Sonja (Andy) Davis of South Shore, Becky (Steve) Tolliver of Greenup, and Ellen (Tom) Colley of Lloyd; one brother, Jeff Lybrook of South Shore; two sisters, Claudette Wright of South Shore, and Sharon Sutterfield of Portsmouth, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister, Charles Lybrook and Eva Allard.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016, at Roberson Funeral Home In South Shore with Pastor Gary Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, and from Noon until the funeral hour on Friday.
