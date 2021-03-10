Linda Fannin

Linda Faye (Kibbey) Fannin, 67, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2021.
She was born on December 29, 1953, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jack R. Kibbey and Ruby (Perry) Kibbey.
Linda obtained a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Morehead State University. She performed services as a speech-language pathologist for the Lewis County and Mason County Public School Systems.
Linda is remembered for her love of animals, her compassion for helping others, and being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Fannin; son Evan Fannin and daughter-in-law Barbara Reynolds, son Seth Fannin and daughter-in-law Katisha Henderson; grandchild Kyra Fannin; and sister Marcella Hamm.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sue Stovall.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March, 13, 2021, at Vanceburg Christian Church, 38 Front Street in Vanceburg.
For those wishing to attend the service, we ask that you please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering.
If desired, flowers may be sent directly to the church, or in lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice on her behalf.