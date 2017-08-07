Lawrence Ash Jr., 87 of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Galion Community Hospital in Galion, Ohio.
Lawrence was born October 7, 1929, at Thor to the late Lawrence and Ruby (Bloomfield) Ash. He was formerly married to Louella (Click) Ash on Febreuary 15, 1952. She survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters Patricia Dawn Ash and Marcia Metzger, as well as a grandchild, Scotty.
Lawrence is also survived by children Danny (Virginia) Ash of North Robinson, Ohio, and Toni (Richard) Hall of Bucyrus, Ohio; grandchildren Robert, Winnie, Tigre, Katie, Diana, Travis, Sam, Donny, and Echo; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers Ray and Stephen Ash both of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Dick Ash of Oceola, Ohio; sisters Wilma Hallmark of Bucyrus, Ohio, Hester Dyer of Oceola, Ohio, Janet Faye Stafford of Vanceburg, Norma Sue Schiefer, Linda Zornes, and Joan Ridge, all of Bucyrus, Ohio; and a son-in-law, Dean Metzger of Bucyrus, Ohio.
Lawrence retired in 1985 from Shunk Manufacturing. He moved to the Bucyrus area in 1950 and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Lawrence attended the Kaler Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union in Bucyrus.
The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrs on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from Noon until 2:00 p.m. when services will be held. Additional calling hours and services will be held in Lewis County on Thursday at Scotts Branch Church of Christ from Noon until 2:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.