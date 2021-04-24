Our beloved father, William Lawrence “Larry” Phillips, went to be with the Lord on 4/20/2021 at the age of 75 after fighting a short battle at Kindred Hospital located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He was born December 15, 1945, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Henry and Norma Jean Skidmore Phillips. Larry was formerly of Garrison, Kentucky, and settled years later in Margate, Florida.
Larry was of the Baptist faith, he also served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp from 1966-1969 with job duty or air traffic radar as well as Vietnam War where he had many honors including Good Conduct Medal, national defense service and Rifle badge-marksman. Upon serving his country, his career led him to Air Traffic Control in Indianapolis, Indiana. He retired as an air traffic controller and was led into the furniture retail industry where he was in Management until his full retirement. Larry enjoyed spending time with family, going on vacations with his children and grandchildren, playing his guitar and cooking. He had a big heart and always wanted to help people anyway he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Ann Phillips and his wife, Diana Spradling Phillips.
Larry is survived by two sons, Todd Michael Phillips (Michelle) of St. Augustine, Florida, and Tony Spradling of Franklin, Indiana; one daughter, Lisa Ann Patterson (Mike) of Middletown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Jake, Sarah, Teresa, Jamie, Conner, Jessica, and Brandon; and one sister, Karen Sue Clendenen (John) of Crownpoint, Indiana. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, Kentucky, with Brother Johnny Byard officiating. Burial will follow in the Waring Cemetery in Lewis County, Kentucky, with full military honors presented by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post #5438.
Friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue, Garrison, Kentucky 41141.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the woundedwarrierproject.org in honor of William “Larry” Phillips.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.