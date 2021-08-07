Larry Cooley, 67, of Catlettsburg, went to be with his sweet wife Dreama Ann Estep Cooley Friday morning, August 6, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Larry was born April 20, 1954, in Lewis County, a son of the late Edward Lee and Sarah Kathern Stewart Cooley. He was a Graduate of Boyd County High School and Ashland Community College. Larry enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing. Larry worked as a refrigeration service technician for General Refrigeration Company. He was a member of the Hoods Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Surviving is his two loving daughters her Dawna Peterman, her husband James and Lisa Barrett Griffith and her husband Randy both of Catlettsburg; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by a brother Virgil Cooley of Catlettsburg, as well as one sister Judy Jankowski and her husband Richard of Catlettsburg, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles V. Cooley.
A service to celebrate the life of Larry will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home, 2409 Center Street in Catlettsburg. Sheldon Wheeler will officiate the service. Visitation for friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Warner Family Cemetery in Catlettsburg.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family at kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.