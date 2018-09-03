Lana Brown Caudill, 57, died Saturday, September 1, 2018.
She was born on October 15, 1960, to the late Johnnie and Edna Fields Brown and was a member of Orangeburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Russell “Butch” Caudill whom she married February 29, 1996; three children, Marra Denise Bloom, Donald Dean Caudill, and Carson Allen Ginn, all of Maysville; four grandchildren, Adelie Caudill, MaRilee Caudill, Kirsten Ruark, and Ashton Ginn; three sisters, Bettie Truesdell, Ileen Merritt and Kay Hardeman; and one brother, Julian Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Chad Allen Ginn and Jason Thomas Ginn; two brothers, James Brown and George Edward Brown; and one sister, Theresa Arrasmith.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at Moore & Parker Funeral Home in Maysville with burial in Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Olivet Cemetery or Mason County Cancer Care Club.
Condolences may be sent at MooreAndParkerFh.com.