Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth Earl Johnson, 78, of Flemingsburg, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 6, 1942, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Francis Boyd Johnson.
Kenneth was a member of Flemingsburg Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to church, listening to talk radio, reading and spending time with his family. He lived his life in service to the Lord.
Kenneth is survived by one son, Jon Johnson (Tammy) of Flemingsburg; two grandchildren, Samuel Hayden Johnson and Andrew Clay Johnson; two brothers, Danny Johnson and Virgil Johnson, both of Ohio; and one sister, Bonnie Judy of Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Arthur Johnson, and two brothers, Jessie Johnson and James Johnson.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Dr. Christopher Beckham officiating. Burial will follow in Methodist Cemetery at Quincy.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.