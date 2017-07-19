Coach Keith Prater, 38, of Morehead, Rowan County Senior High School varsity baseball coach and bowling coach, and husband of Misty Ison Prater, passed away Wednesday evening, July 19, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington from complications with his treatment after a courageous battle with leukemia.
He is the father of two daughters, Kennedy and Karsyn, and son of Allen and Debbie Lykins Prater of Morehead.
Arrangements are pending at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals in Morehead.