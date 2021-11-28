Kathy Wilson

Kathy Rose Wilson, 61, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Lewis County on December 7, 1959, a daughter of the late Clarence Thomas “Coot” and Mima Royal Switzer.
Kathy worked for US Shoe Corporation in Vanceburg and as a clerk for Lewis County Foodland and Ron’s IGA. She loved crafting and being outdoors. She was especially fond of her puppy, Sissy. Most of all she loved and adored her grandchildren.
Left to cherish Kathy’s memories are her husband, Johnny Wilson; two sons, Aaron (Stephanie) Webb of Vanceburg and Jason (Hope) Webb of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; four sisters, Thelma (Wayne) King of Nevada, Ohio, Sue Kennedy and Robin (Ray) Polley of Vanceburg, and Donna (Mike) Grayson of Tollesboro; and three brothers, Rick Switzer, Tom (Vickie) Switzer, and Charles (Debra) Switzer, all of Vanceburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James “Bubbles” Switzer, and two sisters, Jane Yates and Carol “Georgi” Switzer.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Tuesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
