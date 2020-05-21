Karl Chapman

Karl D. Chapman, 84, of South Shore, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at South Shore Nursing and Rehab Center.
Karl was born May 18, 1935, a son of the late James P. and Verna Chapman.
Karl was retired from the Atomic Energy Plant at Piketon, Ohio, and was a member of the OCAW Union.
He was a member of Quincy Church of Christ and Harrison Fullerton Lodge #937, a 32nd Degree Mason of Indra Consistory of Covington.
Karl attended Lewis County Schools where he graduated with the honor of never having missed a day of school in 12 years. One of his favorite sports in high school was basketball under Coach Bob Wright.
Karl was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed woodworking and antiquing.
In later years he became an avid golfer and loved to play with family and friends.
Karl is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Pat) Daly of Henderson, Nevada; a stepson, Jeff Vernier; one brother, Keith (Lisa) Chapman of Quincy; three sisters, Karol Hasler and Bernadine (Rodney) Frye of Vanceburg, and Rita (Darrel) Harrison of Quincy; his grandsons, Kristen Doss and Joshua Doss; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, W. Irene Shepherd Chapman, and a daughter, Jettie D. Chapman Warnock.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Minister Danny Bentley officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery at Quincy. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of services.
Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com