Karen J. Savoie, 52, of Vanceburg, passed away with her family by her side Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville after an extended illness.
Karen was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, April 2, 1965, to Betty Loveall Taulbee of Garrison and the late James Dyer Sr.
Karen was a photographer for Olan Mills Company in Silver Springs, Florida, and was an automobile sales representative for Mitsubishi, Honda and Toyota in Ocala, Florida. Her hobbies included gardening and Bingo. She attended Vanceburg Christian Church.
In addition to her mother, survivors include two daughters, Heather Savoie of Owensboro and Amanda Hill of Vanceburg; one son, James Michael Savoie of LaGrange; six grandchildren, Blake Jamison, Tessa Jamison, Keira Jamison, Megan Hill, Jada Wilson, and Addy Savoie; two sisters, Kimberly Dyer and Jamie McDaniel, both of Vanceburg; two stepsisters, Tammy Bivens of Garrison and Jamie Hamm of Mt. Sterling.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, James Dyer Jr.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Vanceburg Christian Church with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating.
A memorial fund to help defray funeral expenses has been established at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
