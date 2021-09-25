Karen Fannin

Karen Gail Huff Fannin, 61, of Vanceburg, passed away, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland.
Karen was born February 17, 1960, in Gilbert, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Henry and Vonnie Cline Huff.
She attended the Smith Creek Christian Holiness Church and enjoyed traveling, camping, cooking, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Micheal Curtis Fannin of Vanceburg; two sons, Michael Brandon Fannin (Chasity) and Aren Fannin (Marinda) of Vanceburg; one daughter Michelle Horsley (Benji) of Vanceburg; nine grandchildren, Houston Lowe, Dillan Lowe, Timothy Horsley, Tucker Horsley, Ambree Fannin, Michael Fannin, Lily Horsley, Riley Fannin, and Paislee Fannin; and three brothers, Gary Huff, Johnny Huff, and Larry Huff, all of Gilbert, West Virginia.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy with Bro. Gary Jordan and Bro. Clyde Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery.
Globe Family Chapel at Camp Dix is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefamilyfc.com.