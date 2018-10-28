Bruce “June Bug” Highfield Jr., 74, of Tollesboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 26, 2018.
June Bug was born in Lewis County February 3, 1944, to the late Bruce Harlen Highfield and Lillian Mason Highfield.
He was a lifelong farmer and loved to trade and sell things. June Bug was loved by many.
Survivors include his daughter, June Ann (Terry) Bradford; his son, Jason (Kayla) Highfield, all of Vanceburg; six grandchildren, Tiffany (Jeff) Clonch, Ashley (Nick) Swim, Dustin Bradford, Hunter Bradford, Jayla Highfield and Carriann Highfield; three great-grandchildren, Jameson Clonch, Alliceyn Clonch and Bradford Clonch; three brothers, Kenny Vernon Highfield, Harry “Bubby” Highfield and Harlen Ray (Debbie) Highfield; six sisters, Annie Penrod, Margaret (Marvin) Tully, Opal (Tommy) Truesdell, Joyce (Brent) Nolder, Katie (Sonny) Bess and Della (Steve) Kabler; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Besides his parents, June Bug was preceded in death by three sisters, Connie Mason, Jeanie Truesdell and Lisa Highfield; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Mason; and two sisters-in-law, Barb Highfield and Jap Highfield.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville with Rev. Bruce Heller officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in East Fork Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Fish and Game Club, 4848 Trinity Station, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
