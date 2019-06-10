Headlines

June 10, 2019
Julia Boggs, 75, of South Shore, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was born in Greenup County October 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Clyde and Nellie Dillow Potter.

She was a member of Allen Chapel Church of Christ at South Shore.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Boggs; a daughter, Kathy Boots of South Shore; one son, Joe (Lisa)Vaughn of Vanceburg; one brother, Bennie Potter of South Shore; six grandchildren, Megan Miers, Travis Boots, Michael Shane boots, Brandon (Lauren) Vaughn, Chelsey (London) Malone, and Cody Vaughn; and four great-grandchildren, Remington Boots, Carson Boots, Reagan Boots, and Lydia Malone.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Harold Dupuy and Bro. David Bentley officiating. Burial will be in Warnock Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.robersonfuneral.com.

