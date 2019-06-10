Julia Boggs, 75, of South Shore, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
She was born in Greenup County October 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Clyde and Nellie Dillow Potter.
She was a member of Allen Chapel Church of Christ at South Shore.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Boggs; a daughter, Kathy Boots of South Shore; one son, Joe (Lisa)Vaughn of Vanceburg; one brother, Bennie Potter of South Shore; six grandchildren, Megan Miers, Travis Boots, Michael Shane boots, Brandon (Lauren) Vaughn, Chelsey (London) Malone, and Cody Vaughn; and four great-grandchildren, Remington Boots, Carson Boots, Reagan Boots, and Lydia Malone.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore with Bro. Harold Dupuy and Bro. David Bentley officiating. Burial will be in Warnock Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, and from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
