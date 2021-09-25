Judy Riffe

Judy K. Riffe, 77, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1944, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Russell Clinton Lewis and Dorothy Lillian Mustard Lewis. Judy retired from Southern Ohio Medical Center after 24 years of service. She enjoyed shopping, and spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Walter “Bob” Riffe; two daughters, Paige Middleton, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, and Melissa (Marty) Barnett of Garrison; one son, Rob Riffe of Vanceburg; a sister Connie Price; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Verna Mae Lee; her father-in-law, Walter Riffe; her mother-in-law, Nora Riffe; and a son-in-law, Steven Middleton.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore with Roger Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Riffe Family Cemetery on Zion Ridge in Greenup County. Visitation will be from Noon until the hour of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Barnett, Gavin Barnett, Marty Barnett, Tyler Riffe, Bobby Middleton, and Roger McNutt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Unit.
