Juda Ann Cooper, 78, of Garrison, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, with her family by her side at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Juda Ann was born in Greenup County to the late Jim and Nora Callihan Everman.
Juda worked for the US Shoe Component plant in Vanceburg for 28 years. She loved attending Garrison First Baptist Church where she was a member.
She was always up to go shopping for what ever it may be. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved to be outdoors, sitting on her front porch enjoying the day.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Ann Cooper and her fiancé George Heater of Garrison; a son, Wes (Amanda) Cooper of Garrison; a brother, James Everman of Portsmouth, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jimmy (Katrina) Hinton, Nicole (Brian) Littleton, Sarah (Brian) Cropper, and Cassandra (Estille) Gilliam; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Cooper Jr., in 2008; a granddaughter, Kimberly Hinton; and three brothers, Ronnie Everman, Danny Everman, and Mike Everman.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Garrison First Baptist Church with Bro. Shawn Burchett officiating. Burial will follow in Cooper-Willis Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Garrison First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Brian Littleton, Brian Cropper, Estille Gilliam, Brad Mabe, Raymont Bolander, Steven Bradford, and Taylor Hinton.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.