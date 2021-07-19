Joyce D. (Fite) Durham-Miller

Joyce D. Durham-Miller, 79, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter in rural Nevada, Ohio.
Joyce was born on March 22, 1942, in Lewis County, a daughter of John and Mary (Lykens) Fite, both of whom are deceased.
She was once married to Billy Durham, Phil Jeffers, and James Miller.
She is survived by four children, Tony Durham of Bucyrus, Gregory Tom “Bull” (Vickie) Durham of Bucyrus, Mary Jacquelyn (Charles Douglas) Stuckert of Bucyrus, and Tammy (Dave) Mooney of Nevada; eight grandchildren, Clay, Chad, Cati, Amanda, Andy, Amber, Brandon and Megan; 14 great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Johnny Fite, and a half-sister, Bonnie Fite-Ramon, both of Adrian, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by and infant son, Billy Jr.; husbands, Bill Durham and James Miller; a brother, Bud Fite; and a half-sister, Connie Cornelius,
Joyce was a nurse and had worked for the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, retiring after 20 years. She was a long-time member of Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Oceola, Ohio.
For hobbies, she enjoyed playing music, going to garage sales, and her dog Jazzy. She will be remembered for her loving heart for her family and others.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Nevada Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Angel officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Bullpen Christmas for Kids, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.
