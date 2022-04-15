Joyce Lawhon

Joyce Elizabeth Lawhon, 56, of South Shore, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in S
OMC Hospice.
She was born December 30, 1965, in Stamford, Texas, a daughter of the late Robert Lawhon and Vera Johnson Lawhon.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was one brother, William (Joe) Lawhon.
Survivors include her partner, Eric Howard; brothers, David (Elizabeth) Lawhon of Michigan and Tommy Lawhon of Texas; sister, Myra (Joe) Clark of Vanceburg; six nieces; two nephews; and her fur babies, Checker and Little Bitty Dog.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be left for the family at Robersonfuneral.com.