Joyce Lawhon

Joyce Elizabeth Lawhon, 56, of South Shore, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in S

OMC Hospice.

She was born December 30, 1965, in Stamford, Texas, a daughter of the late Robert Lawhon and Vera Johnson Lawhon.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, was one brother, William (Joe) Lawhon.

Survivors include her partner, Eric Howard; brothers, David (Elizabeth) Lawhon of Michigan and Tommy Lawhon of Texas; sister, Myra (Joe) Clark of Vanceburg; six nieces; two nephews; and her fur babies, Checker and Little Bitty Dog.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be left for the family at Robersonfuneral.com.

