Joseph A. Palarie Jr, 70 of South Shore, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, November 8, 1948, a son of the late Joseph A. Palarie Sr. and Helen Hazen Palarie.
Survivors include his wife, Leona Roe Palarie; two sons, Tony (Connie) Palarie of Quincy, and Joseph (Tammy) Palarie III of South Shore; one daughter, Patricia Palarie of South Shore; a sister, Linda Joann Barber of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Tony (Kathryn Gullett) Palarie Jr., Tiffany Diane Palarie, Cynthia Hope (Price) McGhee, Letitia Amber Palarie and Nathaniel Chase Palarie; and one great-granddaughter, Kynlee Grace Palarie.
He was preceded in death by two infant daughters, Helen Michelle Palarie and Tammy Lynn Palarie; and two brothers, Robert Palarie and David Hazen.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore. Burial will follow in Roe Cemetery at South Shore.
Friends may call at Roberson Funeral Home Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and two hours before service time on Monday.
