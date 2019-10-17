Joseph Allen

Joseph F. Allen, 88, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
Joe was born in Gary, West Virginia, June 22, 1931, a son of the late Lester Brice and Blanche Roark Allen.
He was a member of Quincy Church of Christ and a member of Vanceburg Lions Club. Joe earned a master’s degree from Morehead State University and was an educator at Garrison Elementary School for five years. He had worked for the Northeast Development Council in Olive Hill. Joe was a Master Mason and member of Stone City Lodge #963 Free & Accepted Masons in Garrison.
Joe had loved to travel as well as going camping and fishing. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving on the USS Essex Aircraft Carrier.
Left behind to cherish his memory are two sons, JB (Debbie) Allen of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Brian F. Allen of Vanceburg; a sister, Mary Lou Reed of Gary, West Virginia; and a brother, Dewey (Kay) Allen of Hickory, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Lillian Mae Burriss Allen, who passed away December 8, 2016; and one brother, Lester Bryce Allen Jr.
Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Danny Bentley officiating. Entombment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be given at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maysville Hospice of Hope, or a charity of choice.