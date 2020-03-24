John Thornsberry

John Mart Thornsberry, 87, of Louisa, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Three Rivers Medical Center.
Mr. Thornsberry was born May 25, 1932, in Bevinsville, a son of the late Harmon and Ida Pauline Hall Thornsberry.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Thornsberry; two sons, Rick Thornsberry and Timothy Thornsberry; three daughters, Anna Spriggs, Donna Church, and Marsha Slone; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Bertha Ames, Idith Blackburn, Edith Thornsberry, Edna Thornsberry, Hettie Noble, and Gracie Johnson.
A private family visitation will be at Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa, followed by a private graveside service at Yatesville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chuck Price officiating.
A public celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa.