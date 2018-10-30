John H. Blankenship, 80, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 12:34 a.m. at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
John was born on February 18, 1938, in Vanceburg to Fred Sr. and Martha (Stafford) Blankenship, both of whom are deceased.
He married Dary Erwin on May 16, 1964 in Nevada, and she survives.
He is also survived by three sons: Kevin Johnson of Tiffin, Kelly (Tracy) Johnson of Houston, Texas, Shane Blankenship of Chicago, Illinois; two daughters: Yvonne (Jon) Craig of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Willa (Bob) Norris of Vanceburg; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Charm) Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Desirae (Cory) Crabtree, Orey Wilson, Dakota Wilson, Isaac Hammond, Sarah Craig, Amelia (Brad) Newman; four great-grandchildren, Tayden, Griffen, Garren and Baby Tullie; a brother, Fred (Faye) Blankenship Jr. of Nevada, Ohio, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two infant sons, Johnny and Shawn.
John worked as a machinist for General Electric in Bucyrus, Ohio, retiring in 1999 after 27 years.
For hobbies, he enjoyed collecting replica cars, buying and fixing up homes, spending time at his home and being with his family, along with his cats, Boxer and Tommy.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, with Rev. Doral Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 31, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation or the Diabetes Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.