John Guttridge

John Vernon Guttridge, 47, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 15, 1973, at Covington, a son of John and Betty Hurst Guttridge of Falmouth.
John was a member of Faithway Baptist Church in Maysville. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, John Blake Guttridge (Felicia) of Vanceburg, and Michael Nolder (Jessica) of Dover; one daughter, Myriah Shepherd (Josef) of Vanceburg; seven grandchildren, Kolson Guttridge, Luke Shepherd, Lillian Nolder, Ethan Nolder, Maddie Nolder, Tate Nolder and Kaisley Hay; his companion, Tina Nolder; one brother, Randall Guttridge of Falmouth; two sisters, Rhonda Daughtery of Butler, and Amanda Moore (Michael) of Alexandria; and four nephews and one niece. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Faithway Baptist Church in Maysville.
Friends may visit from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Faithway Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be caring for all arrangements.