John Dalton Bentley, 30, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dalton was born November 8, 1991, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of John Vent Bentley III and Angela Sue (Logan) Bentley, who both survive.
Also surviving are two daughters, Marley Bryn Bentley and Presley May Bentley; a brother, Payton Creed (Alexis Chandler) Bentley; a sister, Taylor (Steve) Matthews; a nephew, Brooks Logan Matthews; paternal grandparents, John Vent II and Debbie Bentley; and maternal grandmother, Connie Sue Logan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Richard Logan.
Dalton loved playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with his girls.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.