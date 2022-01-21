Earl Joel “Joe Bud” Brown Sr., 91, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Lucasville, Ohio, February 6, 1930, a son of the late James Ervin Brown and Isabelle Price Brown.
He was a member of Rock Fork Christian Holiness Church and a lifelong farmer and logger. He enjoyed going to church, singing old gospel songs, telling stories, watching westerns on television and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, Earl (Jane) Brown Jr. and Douglas (Geneva) Brown of Vanceburg; four daughters, Susie (Stanley) Hester of Tollesboro, Helen (Jeff) Hyrne, Chyrel (Wendel), and Wanda (Doug) Hyrne of Vanceburg; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren; and two gentlemen he thought of as his sons, Butch Kelsey and Mark Cooper. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family members and friends who will sadly mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Newton Brown; two sons, Danny Eugene Brown and Ervin Brown; five brothers, Cecil Brown, Charles Brown, Perry Brown, Herb Brown, and James Brown; two sisters, Francis Dyer and Lib Holesinger; and a stepson whom he raised as his own, Jim Bob Brown.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Butch Kelsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Armstrong Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tylier McAdams, Jakob Cooper, Noah Cooper, Landon Brown, Alex Stevens, and Dylan Dunigan.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.